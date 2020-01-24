8

Kyuhyun reveals Shindong has nearly reached the same weight as him

On January 25, Super Junior's Kyuhyun wished fans a happy Lunar New Year via his Instagram!

In a set of friendly photos, Kyuhyun posed with his fellow Super Junior member Shindong backstage after wrapping up another showing of his ongoing musical, 'The Man Who Laughs'. Kyuhyun wrote, "Happy new year ^^ I'm making happy memories with audiences this holiday season!! Today, I'm with Shindong-hyung, whose weight is nearing the same as mine!"

Just like Kyuhyun said, fans noticed Shindong looking stunningly slim, even rocking a stylish, wine-colored coat. Many wished him the best of luck for the remainder of his diet journey. 

That diet is really insanely effective, you almost can't recognize Shindong. Hope he can get his target weight and not have any problems.


I hope he will be as funny and sparkling as before, I know people which became bitter after losing weight in short time.

