BLACKPINK's Rose asks fans to support relief for Australia's wildfires

It breaks my heart to see this. Australia is on fire and it has been for too long now. I am heartbroken for the people and homes suffering from the fires and the millions of innocent and beautiful wildlife creatures that are injured and dying right now. Australia is a place that I grew up in and I am so sad to see this happen to such a beautiful country. I will try my best to support and to my fans, please visit any of these links to see if you can help: @nswrfs @redcrossau @salvosau @vinniesnsw @wireswildliferescue @wwf Every page should have a link in the bio that leads you to a website so you can help. We can make a difference if we all join in. Please help to save my home country 😔