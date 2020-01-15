Shinhwa's Dongwan releases concert-version teaser image for his solo comeback mini album '...LER'

Less than a week left until Shinhwa's Dongwan returns as a solo artist with his new mini album, '...LER'!

Set to return with his new mini album '...LER' as well as a self-composed title track "Red Shoes" this January 21, Dongwan will be transporting fans into a fun, fantastical space in his new album by switching back and forth between his two alter egos, 'Killer' and 'Healer'. The mini album will also be released in these two versions, with the 'Killer' version containing "vampire" Dongwan and the 'Healer' version containing moments from his year-end solo concert.



Stay tuned for Dongwan's full comeback next week!