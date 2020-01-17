54

Posted by germainej

SF9 win #1 + Performances from January 17th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, SGO debuted with "Waiting for You", and Younha returned with "Dark Cloud".

As for the nominees, Red Velvet and SF9 were up against each other with "Psycho" and "Good Guy", but it was SF9's "Good Guy" that took the win. Congratulations to SF9!

There were also performances by SF9MomolandATEEZVERIVERYJung Hyo BeanVOISPERDream NoteENOiANSDongkizNariTST2ZNaturefishingirls, and Steady. 

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: SGO


COMEBACK: Younha


SF9


Momoland


ATEEZ


VERIVERY


Jung Hyo Bean


VOISPER


Dream Note


ENOi


ANS


Dongkiz


Nari


TST


2Z


Nature


fishingirls


Steady


  1. SF9
  2. MUSIC BANK
hyunjinslips
20 hours ago

Yes, another win for SF9!

bartkun
20 hours ago
Once again ATEEZ and ANS with great performances :)
also congrats to SF9 for another win in same week!

