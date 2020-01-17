SF9 win #1 + Performances from January 17th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, SGO debuted with "Waiting for You", and Younha returned with "Dark Cloud".



As for the nominees, Red Velvet and SF9 were up against each other with "Psycho" and "Good Guy", but it was SF9's "Good Guy" that took the win. Congratulations to SF9!

There were also performances by SF9, Momoland, ATEEZ, VERIVERY, Jung Hyo Bean, VOISPER, Dream Note, ENOi, ANS, Dongkiz, Nari, TST, 2Z, Nature, fishingirls, and Steady.



Check out the performances below!



