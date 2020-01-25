1

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

BTS rehearse with Lil Nas X, Bill Ray Cyrus, & more for 'Old Town Road All Stars' ahead of the 'Grammy Awards'

AKP STAFF

D-2 before the '62nd Grammy Awards' this weekend, and BTS have been spotted rehearsing for a special version of "Old Town Road" - titled "Old Town Road All Star" - alongside Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, and more!

On January 24, the 'Grammy Awards' broadcasting station CBS took to its official Instagram to give fans a quick glimpse of the "Old Town Road All Stars" stage, where not just RM but all of BTS join in for the hit country jam. Fans have also shared snippets of the rehearsal video, which you can check out below!


BTS will be performing at the '62nd Grammy Awards' airing this January 26, starting at 8 PM KST!

  1. BTS
3 1,347 Share 17% Upvoted

0

Mei_Matsumoto-3,142 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

LOL back up dancers to Lil Naz.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.


#BTSdEsErVeSBeTtEr.

Share

-1

Azure_Aurora1,767 pts 7 minutes ago 1
7 minutes ago

I know that success is a long ladder with many rungs but today I'm out of my mind with anger, so I'm gonna say it!

THEY COULDN'T EVEN DO A SEOLLAL VLIVE OTHER THAN POSTING SOME OLD OFFICIAL PHOTOS BECAUSE THEY WERE BUSY BEING BACKUP DANCERS TO A TIKTOK STAR????????? AT A PLACE THAT IS OVERRATED BECAUSE THEY THEMSELVES HAVE GIVEN IT UNDUE SUPREMACY!!!!!

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

RaNia
Namfon departs from RaNia
7 hours ago   14   7,484
Kanto
Kanto releases "Out Of The Blue"
3 hours ago   0   163

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND