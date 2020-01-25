BTS rehearse with Lil Nas X, Bill Ray Cyrus, & more for 'Old Town Road All Stars' ahead of the 'Grammy Awards'

D-2 before the '62nd Grammy Awards' this weekend, and BTS have been spotted rehearsing for a special version of "Old Town Road" - titled "Old Town Road All Star" - alongside Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, and more!

On January 24, the 'Grammy Awards' broadcasting station CBS took to its official Instagram to give fans a quick glimpse of the "Old Town Road All Stars" stage, where not just RM but all of BTS join in for the hit country jam. Fans have also shared snippets of the rehearsal video, which you can check out below!



BTS will be performing at the '62nd Grammy Awards' airing this January 26, starting at 8 PM KST!