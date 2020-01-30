21

Posted by germainej

Seungri & Jonghun officially indicted without detention for crimes

AKP STAFF

Seungri and Jonghun have been officially indicted without detention for their crimes.

On January 30, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office indicted Seungri, former YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun Suk, and 9 others on charges related to the 'Burning Sun' controversy without detention, which means they haven't been given any jail time. The former Big Bang member was indicted on the charges of mediating prostitution, habitual gambling, and violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act. Former F.T. Island member Jonghun was indicted for the intention to bribe an official.

Jung Joon Young is also reported to have been charged for soliciting prostitution services, while former Yuri Holdings CEO Yoo In Suk was charged for mediating prostitution for Jung Joon Young and embezzling funds from his company. Yang Hyun Suk's gambling case has been transferred to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office.

Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. Seungri
  2. Jonghun
thewiskeredcat9 pts 48 minutes ago 4
48 minutes ago

I thought the title was "Seungri and Jonghyun officially dating" for like 0.000001 seconds. Sometimes I scare myself.

primazaza1,073 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Technically Jonghoon is indicted with detention since he is already in jail

