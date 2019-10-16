Police to wrap up Yang Hyun Suk & Seungri's illegal gambling investigation this month

5

On October 16, police representatives confirmed that investigations revolving around former YG Entertainment head producer Yang Hyun Suk (50) and former Big Bang member Seungri (29) will wrap up by the end of this month. 

Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri are currently facing allegations of illegal overseas gambling, as well as illegal foreign monetary exchange. One police rep told press on this day, "The police have finished investigating Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri. They are currently analyzing the investigation results, as well as evidence obtained at the beginning of the case. The investigation will come to a full close by mid-October."

However, the representative refrained from giving any details regarding Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri's specific charges. The police are still carrying out investigations surrounding a Gangnam building under Big Bang member Daesung's ownership. 

June_San8 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

other people mourning on someone death & here u r still talking about this bullshit!!

0

jeonginsnose96 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

can't wait for them to go to jail lul

