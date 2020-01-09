Netizens are awestruck by Park Bo Gum's '2020 Season's Greetings' pictorial

Netizens are literally awestruck by the sheer beauty of actor Park Bo Gum's '2020 Season's Greetings' pictorial!

It's no question that Park Bo Gum is well-known for his heart-shattering visuals, but many netizens are saying that this year's 'Season's Greetings' pictorial is his most legendary yet. Moreover, appropriate for a 'Season's Greetings', the actor takes on various moods and concepts throughout the pictorial, reminiscent of the changing months and seasons. Check out some sample cuts from the pictorial for yourself, below!

Netizens commented, "This is just crazy. Where can I get my hands on this season's greetings? I need it asap", "I just watched an entire drama scrolling through these pictures", "What did my eyes just see...", "I can't stop cursing at how handsome he is", "This is beautiful... it's kind of like capturing the process of a young man maturing into adulthood", "Park Bo Gum is amazing too but the real hero is this skilled photographer, wow", "I'm the winner here since I own this very season's greeting!", "Please, can someone please tell me where I can find this TT", and more!