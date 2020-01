Super Junior has released their tracklist for their repackage album!

The new songs on the repackage include "2YA2YAO!", the title song written by Zico, "Ticky Tocky", "Shadow", and "Rock Your Body" sung by Yesung, Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Ryeowook.

The repackage album will be released on the 28th. Check out their full tracklist below.