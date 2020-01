On January 18, the upcoming musician duo Poetic Narrator revealed concept photos.



As previously reported, the duo is made up of solo singer Juniel (now Seo Ah) and musician/producer Doko.

Ahead of Poetic Narrator's first album release on January 23, C9 Entertainment has unveiled the duo's concept photos. In the meantime, checkout concept photos and follow Poetic Narrator's official social media accounts below!