Pentagon share their excitement for their comeback album in edgy 'GQ' pictorial

Pentagon got dressed up in snazzy winter styles for their latest pictorial with 'GQ' magazine!

Earlier this week, Pentagon confirmed that they would be making a comeback some time this February with their first ever full album release. During their 'GQ' interview, the Pentagon members shared their excitement about the upcoming comeback with, "Hui hyung worked on the title track for our full album again, and the song came out great thanks to his hard work. It's a concept that Pentagon have never tried before. It will be a fun performance."

Hui added on, "It's hard working on both writing music and perfecting our stages, but I don't want to fall behind in either category. I think that it's a very important part of Pentagon's identity to be able to go on stage with a self-produced track and performance."

Check out previews of Pentagon in next month's 'GQ' issue, below.