NCT 127 reportedly making a comeback soon with Jungwoo returning from hiatus

According to an exclusive report on January 23, the boys of NCT 127 are currently gearing up for their first full comeback of 2020!



The report also stated that member Jungwoo will also be returning from his hiatus in time for NCT 127's full group comeback, after announcing a brief break back in August of 2019. The members have already wrapped up their comeback album jacket photoshoot, the report claimed, and an official comeback announcement will be coming fans' way soon.



Stay tuned for updates, and welcome back, Jungwoo!

