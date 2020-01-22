Check out the main teaser for new 'Netflix'-original K-drama 'My Holo Love' starring Yoon Hyun Min, Go Sung Hee, & more

The next 'Netflix'-original Korean drama series to greet viewers worldwide - also the first of 2020 - is 'My Holo Love' starring Yoon Hyun Min, Go Sung Hee, Choi Yeo Jin, 2PM's Chansung, and more!

A sci-fi romance genre, 'My Holo Love' tells the story of a lonely woman who becomes the beta tester for a new invention - a pair of glasses which provide the user with a personal hologram helper. Go Sung Hee plays the role of a lonely, hardworking business-woman So Yeon, while Yoon Hyun Min takes on dual roles as the hologram helper Holo as well as Holo's inventor, Go Nan Do.

Do you think a romance between a hologram and a real person can work out? Check out the main teaser for 'Netflix's 'My Holo Love' above, while you wait for its full premiere on February 7!

You can also find 'My Holo Love's official poster series, below.