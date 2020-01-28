OnlyOneOf's Rie knows there's more to see in latest 'unknownartpop2_1' teaser image

6

OnlyOneOf have dropped their 'unknownartpop2_1' teaser image featuring Rie!

The image below shows multiple reflections of Rie along with the caption, "I want to know all of you that I haven't seen yet." 

As previously reported, OnlyOneOf are releasing their first single album 'Unknown Art Pop 2.1' and their title track, "dOra maar" on January 30 KST. The group's upcoming single album will kick off the final theme in OnlyOneOf's universe, which consists of "dot, line, and plane." The group dropped a strange yet dramatic teaser video for 'mesSAGE'.

Stay tuned for more from OnlyOneOf. 

jeonjungkookie79 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

this level of visuals is insane

how is he that good looking?

