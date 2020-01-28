GFriend are tied up in latest 'Labyrinth' teaser images

GFriend have revealed a different look in their latest teaser images for 'Labyrinth'.



After a dramatic look in black by the train tracks and a cozy look at home, GFriend are caught up in colorful yarn in all white.



As previously reported, GFriend's comeback with their album 'Labyrinth' and title song "Crossroads" will be their first since Source Music's merger with BTS's label Big Hit Entertainment.



'Labyrinth' is dropping on February 3 KST. Take a look at GFriend's latest teaser images below.



