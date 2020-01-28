18

Posted by germainej

GFriend are tied up in latest 'Labyrinth' teaser images

GFriend have revealed a different look in their latest teaser images for 'Labyrinth'.

After a dramatic look in black by the train tracks and a cozy look at home, GFriend are caught up in colorful yarn in all white. 

As previously reported, GFriend's comeback with their album 'Labyrinth' and title song "Crossroads" will be their first since Source Music's merger with BTS's label Big Hit Entertainment.

'Labyrinth' is dropping on February 3 KST. Take a look at GFriend's latest teaser images below.


bartkun
1 hour ago

Ariadne Greek Mythology? It fits Labyrinth concept

WarkopDki
33 minutes ago

Many fan theories are correct! Ariadne is the wife of Dionysus.

