Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EVERGLOW release track list for 1st mini album 'Reminiscence'

AKP STAFF

EVERGLOW have released the track list for their first mini album 'Reminiscence'.

The girl group's upcoming mini album includes 4 tracks - "Salute", title song "Dun Dun", "No Lie", and "Player". 

As previously reported, fans can expect a music video teaser on the 29th, highlight medley on the 31st, and their official album and MV release on February 3 KST. The rookie girl group have also announced their first ever U.S. tour, 'Everlasting Tour in U.S.A'.

Take a look at EVERGLOW's 'Reminiscence' track list below!

  1. EVERGLOW
  2. REMINISCENCE
claivan472 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

I'm excited but I hope they will release more than 4 songs next time

alwayshonest172 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Can´t wait to hear more from them!

