EVERGLOW release track list for 1st mini album 'Reminiscence'

EVERGLOW have released the track list for their first mini album 'Reminiscence'.
The girl group's upcoming mini album includes 4 tracks - "Salute", title song "Dun Dun", "No Lie", and "Player".
As previously reported, fans can expect a music video teaser on the 29th, highlight medley on the 31st, and their official album and MV release on February 3 KST. The rookie girl group have also announced their first ever U.S. tour, 'Everlasting Tour in U.S.A'.
Take a look at EVERGLOW's 'Reminiscence' track list below!
