8

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Oh Jung Yeon announces that she was suffering from severe depression

AKP STAFF

Entertainer Oh Jung Yeon announced that she's currently suffering from a slump.

The entertainer appeared on the January 2nd broadcast of KBS's 'Happy Together 4' where she stated: "In 2017, I was in a situation where I couldn't meet people or be comforted so I was digging my own. I made a lot of negative thoughts. I was wrapped up in thoughts of failure." 

She continued, stating: "I lost my reason to live I thought about leaving this earth. I cut off contact with all my friends and just laid in bed. I got better in October of 2018 though." 

Oh Jung Yeon made headlines when she revealed that her ex-boyfriend and celebrity Kangta cheated on her back in August. 



  1. misc.
0 847 Share 73% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND