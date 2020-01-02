Oh Jung Yeon announces that she was suffering from severe depression

Entertainer Oh Jung Yeon announced that she's currently suffering from a slump.

The entertainer appeared on the January 2nd broadcast of KBS's 'Happy Together 4' where she stated: "In 2017, I was in a situation where I couldn't meet people or be comforted so I was digging my own. I made a lot of negative thoughts. I was wrapped up in thoughts of failure."

She continued, stating: "I lost my reason to live I thought about leaving this earth. I cut off contact with all my friends and just laid in bed. I got better in October of 2018 though."

Oh Jung Yeon made headlines when she revealed that her ex-boyfriend and celebrity Kangta cheated on her back in August.





