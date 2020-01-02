Netizens react to BTS being listed on CNN's 'The 10 Artists Who Transformed Music This Decade'

BTS has been lauded by major news site CNN as one of 'The 10 artists who transformed music this decade'.



The list includes huge names such as Beyonce, Drake, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and more. BTS is notably the only Asian and Korean artist on the list.





CNN wrote:

For: Popularizing K-pop in the US.

Maybe you've never heard a BTS song. Maybe you're one of their biggest fans.

Either way, there's no denying their impact. The boy band made the first Korean pop album to make it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, which happened with 2018's "Love Yourself: Tear." Even more notable: They had three projects reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in a single year. And they've sold millions of albums around the world, including the US.

K-pop has always been big in Asia, but the genre has historically struggled to break into the US. The Wonder Girls, a now-defunct girl group, had a track called "Nobody" back in 2009, which entered the Hot 100 at No. 76. And in 2012, Psy's "Gangnam Style" even broke the top 10.

But BTS has blown everyone out of the water.

Why they matter

In short, this group has brought K-pop to the mainstream. And because their rise happened pretty late in the decade, it could signify a larger stream of K-pop into the American consciousness in the 2020s.

The huge accomplishment has netizens showing their pride in the group as headlines report the good news, stating:





"I'm so proud of them."

"I feel really proud of them and happy that they made the list. I hope for more in 2020!"

"BTS is the best."

"They're one of the few Korean artists to get their name out there. We should be proud of them."

"They are helping us navigate a way to a better life for us Koreans."





Congratulations to BTS!

