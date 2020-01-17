4

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VICTON/X1's Seungwoo opens his personal Instagram

AKP STAFF

VICTON/X1 member Han Seung Woo has launched his very own, personal Instagram, to stay in touch with his fans!

In his first and only post so far, shared on January 16, Seungwoo wrote, "Hello, this is Han Seung Woo. It's been a while..! I really missed you (heart)," alongside a casual, half-hidden selca. 

As many of you know, Han Seung Woo's project group X1 announced their official disbandment back on January 6, and all of the group's members have since returned to their original labels. Make sure to follow Seungwoo's Instagram below!

  1. VICTON
  2. Seungwoo
  3. X1
  4. Han Seung Woo
0 3,516 Share 100% Upvoted
BTS, V
BTS V confirms that he is working on New Music
8 hours ago   14   9,052
CL
CL thanks Beyonce for sending her a gift
7 hours ago   16   25,473

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND