VICTON/X1's Seungwoo opens his personal Instagram

VICTON/X1 member Han Seung Woo has launched his very own, personal Instagram, to stay in touch with his fans!

In his first and only post so far, shared on January 16, Seungwoo wrote, "Hello, this is Han Seung Woo. It's been a while..! I really missed you (heart)," alongside a casual, half-hidden selca.

As many of you know, Han Seung Woo's project group X1 announced their official disbandment back on January 6, and all of the group's members have since returned to their original labels. Make sure to follow Seungwoo's Instagram below!