Heechul named as one of the hosts for the 'Seoul Music Awards'

Super Junior's Heechul is set to host the Seoul Music Awards which is scheduled to be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome on January 30th!

The popular star will be making one of his first public appearances since his dating news and will be hosting the show alongside entertainer Shin Dong Yup and actress Jo Bo Ah.

The Seoul Music Awards is a prestigious awards ceremony that's been held annually since 1990. Many are looking forward to the show due to the variety prowess all three hosts are known to have.



Mobile voting will be starting on January 22nd and will end on January 29th and can be done through the official voting app that can be downloaded from the Apple app store or Google Play.



