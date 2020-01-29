21

iKON 'Dive' into action in their comeback title track poster, credits B.I as a composer & lyricist

iKON have dropped a dynamic title track poster for their upcoming 3rd mini album comeback!

According to the title track poster, iKON will be returning with "Dive" - composed by B.I, Diggy, and Kang Uk Jin, with lyrics written by B.I and Seung. The track is a powerful hip-hop/dance genre, accentuated by the sound of a unique, folk-sound guitar. In the poster's background, the 6 iKON members take off running across a bridge high in the sky, ready for action in 2020. 

Look out for the full release of iKON's 3rd mini album 'I Decide', coming on February 6 at 6 PM KST. 

ja13368 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Thank goodness B.I is credited!

Encsrngh6 pts 58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
hanbin is one of the best producers in kpop, he will find his way and I can't wait for that to happen. he will shine brightly! iKON fighting!

