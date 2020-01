BTS's J-Hope has earned some impressive feats in 2019 and fans are congratulating him for his accomplishments.

The star is currently trending number one on Twitter as fans use the hashtag #JHopePavedTheWay to celebrate his achievements. J-Hope is officially the youngest and first Korean male solo artist to reach Billboard charts and has reached a whopping 2.5 million followers on Twitter.

J-hope 1st korean soloist to reach 2.5M followers on Spotify



J-hope 1st korean soloist with most album #1 on iTunes



J-hope youngest korean soloist to chart on Hot 100



J-hope only korean soloist to reach #1 on World album and digital song sales

... #Jhopepavedtheway #제이홉 pic.twitter.com/cwHPqLU3mq — mina⁷ 💭 (@hobiesprout) January 8, 2020

Congratulations to J-Hope!