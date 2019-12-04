IU becomes new face of jewelry brand 'J.Estina'

IU is the new face of jewelry brand 'J.Estina'!



Starting from 2020, IU will be taking on promotional activities for the global jewelry brand following former Girls' Generation member Jessica. A rep from 'J.Estina' stated, "IU is known as a superb singer with no anti-fans, and she's garnered a lot of popularity in China after her appearance in the hit drama 'Hotel Del Luna'."



IU herself also expressed, "I have a hobby of collecting earrings, and I developed more of an interest in accessories after wearing fancy jewelry for the drama 'Hotel Del Luna'. I'm super excited since this is my first jewelry brand endorsement, and I like their products."



The above preview from 'High Cut' magazine features IU wearing jewelry from J.Estina's 'I PINK U' line.

