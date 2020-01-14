Hyun Bin to take legal action against marriage and breakup rumors involving Son Ye Jin

Hyun Bin is taking legal action against marriage and breakup rumors involving Son Ye Jin.



Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin officially denied the rumors they were dating with the intention of marriage, and the 'Crash Landing on You' co-stars are reported to be filming well despite the speculation on their relationship. On January 14, the actor's label Vast Entertainment announced they would be taking legal action on his behalf.



Vast Entertainment stated, "In order to protect the interests of our company actors, we're currently collecting evidence on various false and malicious rumors. We ask for fans to aggressively send in malicious rumors they come across about the actors to the label."



