Headlines predict that Big HIt, JYP, and SM will be established as the new Big 3

With the new year, many netizens are curious as to how their favorite groups will succeed in the coming year and it looks like there may be a shift in the long-standing of the Big 3 labels of Korea, which was traditionally SM - YG - JYP.

With BTS's massive global popularity and YG's scandal-ridden 2019, many headlines and netizens believe that Big Hit has earned themselves a place in the Big 3, taking out YG's spot.





An article was recently published by Joy News 24 with a headline stating: [New Year Plan] SM, JYP, Big Hit, the perception change of the Big 3... Traditional powers vs Emerging powers

Comments under the article include:

"I'm just glad YG is out."

"Finally YG is out."

"The pharmacy has been kicked out."

Although Big Hit is private and not a publicly-traded company, recent investments into the company give it a valuation higher than the market capitalizations of SM, JYP, and YG. What do you think?