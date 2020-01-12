6

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

(G)I-DLE's Shuhua tells fans not to worry about latest 'Knowing Brothers' episode

(G)I-DLE's Shuhua has written a special message for her fans.

On January 12 KST, Shuhua took to (G)I-DLE's official Instagram and asked fans not to worry about the recent 'Knowing Brothers' episode. During the program, Super Junior's Shindong had made a comment on Shuhua's Korean language skills, which was initially brought up by MC Jang Sung Kyu.

When several fans expressed anger, Shuhua reassured them that she "was not hurt" by the situation and hoped that fans would watch the episode without an issue. In the caption, she wrote:

"Everyone~~ Did you all watch 'Knowing Brothers' yesterday??

I hope it was fun!!

It was a program that the unnies and I have really~ wanted to be on.

I understand that you guys are worried, but I wasn't hurt at all and instead had so much fun because the senior MCs were so kind and took good care of me~~

So thankful to all the kind seniors who smiled throughout the entire recording and taught us so much!

The two seniors both contacted me because they were worried. Please do not be sorry~~

How fine I am! I hope that the seniors don't get hurt either.

Thank you all for your concern.

I hope you stay tuned for next week's 'Knowing Brothers' as well and love it"

[#슈화] 여러분~~ 어제 아는형님 재밌게 봤어요?? 재밌게 봤으면 좋겠어요!! 저랑 멤버언니들이 진짜 너무~ 완전 나가고 싶었던 프로그램이에요 여러분 걱정하시는 거 이해하고 저는 상처 하나도 안 받았고 오히려 MC선배님들이 너무 친절하고 잘 챙겨주셔서 정말 즐거웠어요~~ 촬영할때도 계속 웃어주시고 가르쳐 주셨던 착한 선배님들 너무 감사합니다! 두분 선배님한테 다 연락와서 걱정해주셨어요 미안해하지 마세요~~ 얼마나 괜찮은데요 선배님들도 상처 안 받았으면 좋겠어요 여러분 많은 관심 주셔서 감사합니다 다음주 아는형님도 많이 기대해주시고 사랑해주세요 - 各位~~昨天的認識哥哥有趣嗎~~？ 希望你們看得很開心！ 我和成員姊姊們真的超級無敵想去的節目喔 大家擔心的我很理解 但是我一點都沒有受傷 反而MC前輩們 很親切 也很照顧我們 玩得非常愉快 拍攝的時候 一直給我們笑容和教導我們 是很善良的前輩們 很謝謝你們 收到兩位前輩的聯絡 不用感到抱歉 我很好 希望前輩也不要受到傷害就好了 謝謝各位的關心 下次的認識哥哥也多多支持多多期待唷

Seeing the post, fans left loving comments for Shuhua and expressed relief at her well-being.

Did you watch the latest 'Knowing Brothers' episode?

