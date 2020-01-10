Former X1 member Nam Do Hyun leaves a handwritten letter for fans

Former X1 member Nam Do Hyun left a handwritten letter that touched fans' hearts.

On January 10th, Nam Do Hyun posted a video to the official PocketDollz Twitter account with the caption: "#NamDoHyun Thank You OneIt". The video showed a truck with a flashing message asking the group not to break up. It asked for X1 to regroup under a new name.

Nam Do Hyun left the following handwritten message in response to the gesture, stating: "When I came to work today, I was so surprised and touched. We really get to feel how much we are loved as we see the trucks and pictures being sent to us. Thank you to OneIts for loving X1. I will not forget this deep and big love ever. I love you guys."









X1 disbanded on January 6th after the 'Produce' series vote-riggin scandal and left fans in anger over the group's sudden disbandment.