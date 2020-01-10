Stray Kids want to see YOU at #SKZUNLOCKinUSA!

Calling all United States STAY! Stray Kids want to see YOU on their upcoming World Tour!





JYP Entertainment and SubKulture Entertainment are thrilled to announce that Stray Kids will be embarking on their first world tour and scheduled to visit eight major cities for Stray Kids World Tour ‘District 9 : Unlock’ in the USA! Tickets for #SKZUNLOCKinUSA are on sale NOW and links to all tour date tickets can be found on the official tour page here!

After an extremely successful and fully sold-out US showcase tour in 2019, Stray Kids will visit the states for a second time and start off 2020 strong by making their mark in the following major cities:





NEW YORK - Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Hulu Theater at MSG via Ticketmaster

#SKZUNLOCKinNYC



ATLANTA - Friday, January 31, 2020

Fox Theatre via Foxtheatre.org

#SKZUNLOCKinATL



DALLAS - Sunday, February 2, 2020

The Theatre at Grand Prairie via AXS

#SKZUNLOCKinDAL





CHICAGO - Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Rosemont Theatre via Ticketmaster

#SKZUNLOCKinCHI



MIAMI - Friday, February 7, 2020

Watsco Center via Ticketmaster

#SKZUNLOCKinMIA





PHOENIX - Sunday, February 9, 2020

Arizona Federal Theatre* (Formerly Comerica Theatre) via Live Nation

#SKZUNLOCKinPHX





SAN JOSE - Thursday, February 13, 2020

Provident Credit Union Event Center via Ticketmaster

#SKZUNLOCKinSJ





LOS ANGELES - Sunday, February 16, 2020

Microsoft Theater via AXS

#SKZUNLOCKinLA





Tickets are on sale now, and can be bought directly from the links listed above! Please refer to the below infographic in regards to pricing for the upcoming Stray Kids World Tour ‘District 9 : Unlock’ in USA!

Be sure to catch this rising 8-member act live in one of the 8 US stops listed above and check out the personal invitation to the Stray Kids World Tour ‘District 9 : Unlock’ in USA from the group members below!

See you there!

Disclosure: This article is sponsored by SubKulture Entertainment.