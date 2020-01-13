VERIVERY's Minchan to take a short break from promotions due to a head injury

VERIVERY's Minchan will take a short break from promotions due to a head injury.



On January 13, Jellyfish Entertainment posted the official statement to the group's fan cafe.

Below is the full official statement.





"Hello, this is Jellyfish Entertainment.

VERIVERY's Minchan fell and injured his head this morning. He was immediately transferred to the hospital and received treatments after a careful examination.

It was revealed that he had minor bruising but he is resting at home for faster recovery. We will do our best to ensure Minchan's full recovery so that he could meet fans as soon as possible. We apologize for the concern we have caused to VERIVERY's fans."

Get well soon, Minchan!