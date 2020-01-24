EXO's Chen and pregnant fiancee spotted on food tour, some EXO-L react negatively

EXO's Chen and his pregnant fiancee were spotted on a food tour together.



According to netizens on January 24, Chen and his fiancee were seen eating at a famous naengmyun (cold noodle) restaurant that previously appeared on the food show 'Bob Bless You'. In photos shared online, Chen can be seen in a black hat, white hoodie, and khaki pants.



However, some EXO-L had a negative reaction to the update on Chen's whereabouts, commenting, "If you're going to go around like this, just leave the group already," "Since you're getting married, you're just putting it all out there or what," "Chen, get out! Don't negatively affect the others," "I feel so bad... This is ridiculous," and more.



As previously reported, Chen revealed he was getting married earlier this month, and EXO-L fandom ACE have been demanding his exit from the group.