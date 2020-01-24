Hong Jin Young & Kim Jong Kook get asked about 'some' relationship on 'I Can See Your Voice'

Hong Jin Young and Kim Jong Kook were asked about their 'some' relationship on 'I Can See Your Voice'.



As fans know, Hong Jin Young and Kim Jong Kook have been known for their onscreen 'some-mance' through programs like 'Running Man' and 'My Little Old Boy', and they even won the 'Best Couple' award at the '2018 SBS Entertainment Awards'. The two singers met once again on the January 24th episode of Mnet's 'I Can See Your Voice', and they were asked what was going on between them.



Co-hosts Leeteuk and Yoo Se Yoon pointed out that Kim Jong Kook couldn't look at Hong Jin Young in the eyes, and Leeteuk asked, "At our press conference, we said that we wanted to invite Hong Jin Young for sure. Yoo Se Yoon and I welcomed Hong Jin Young, but Kim Jong Kook seemed uncomfortable."



When the guests asked how their 'some' was doing, Kim Jong Kook responded briefly, "I mean, we're both doing fine."