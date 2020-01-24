ITZY's Yeji talks about suffering from deadly illness in childhood

ITZY's Yeji talked about suffering from a deadly illness in her childhood.



On January 24, Yeji streamed live for fans on VLive and revealed she'd once went through a severe sickness as a child. The ITZY member shared that she was 8 years old when she caught a flu that could've been deadly. Medication did not improve her symptoms, so after seeing her daughter's worsening condition, her mom took her to a hospital in Jeonju.



The next thing she knew, Yeji awoke to her mom crying by her hospital bed. With the help of her grandfather, Yeji was taken to a bigger hospital in Seoul, where she was diagnosed with atopy (skin allergy), pneumonia (infection involving fluid in lungs), and osteomyelitis (bone infection), a rare but serious condition. Though surgery was on the table, Yeji ended up recovering through medication and a minor procedure with doctors removing fluid buildup.



Still, Yeji ended up staying in the hospital for a year. She later found out the reason her mom was crying was because she was told there was a chance Yeji wouldn't survive.



Thank goodness Yeji pulled through!

