EXO-L ACE install electronic billboard demanding Chen's exit from EXO

EXO-L ACE installed an electric billboard demanding Chen's exit from EXO.



EXO-L fan club ACE have been protesting Chen continuing as an EXO member since he revealed his upcoming marriage and pregnant fiancee, and they previously held a small, physical protest in front of the SM Coex Artium in Seoul earlier this month.



On January 28, reports revealed ACE are not yet done with their protest as they installed an electric billboard at the SM Coex Artium demanding Chen's leave from EXO. The billboard reads, "EXO are promoting energetically as the best Korean idols, and rumors and speculations that don't suit them are being poured through headlines and majorly negatively affected EXO's brand image."



The billboard is set to continue running its message until the 31st. Stay tuned for updates on Chen and EXO.