24

98

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

EXO-L ACE install electronic billboard demanding Chen's exit from EXO

AKP STAFF

EXO-L ACE installed an electric billboard demanding Chen's exit from EXO.

EXO-L fan club ACE have been protesting Chen continuing as an EXO member since he revealed his upcoming marriage and pregnant fiancee, and they previously held a small, physical protest in front of the SM Coex Artium in Seoul earlier this month.

On January 28, reports revealed ACE are not yet done with their protest as they installed an electric billboard at the SM Coex Artium demanding Chen's leave from EXO. The billboard reads, "EXO are promoting energetically as the best Korean idols, and rumors and speculations that don't suit them are being poured through headlines and majorly negatively affected EXO's brand image." 

The billboard is set to continue running its message until the 31st. Stay tuned for updates on Chen and EXO.

  1. EXO
  2. Chen
85 39,073 Share 20% Upvoted

50

DJ_Anarchy90 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

Disgraceful is the only word you can use to describe this bunch of people and I can't call them fans as clearly they are not. You don't get to decide what aspects of a group you choose to support and dump someone the second you don't like their choices. As long as what they do is legal you take a group for who they are and who they become as they evolve into adults.

Share

1 more reply

32

galspop39 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

wow this is too much.. if i were there, i'll destroy that thing aggressively ㅇㅇ

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ, CLC, GOT7, IZ*ONE, LOONA
'Pepsi' interacts with K-Pop fans on Twitter
9 hours ago   9   6,405

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND