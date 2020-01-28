Momoland's JooE talks about her goal for the year & what she wants to promote

Momoland's JooE talked about her goal for the year and what she personally wants to promote.



On the January 28th episode of 'Cultwo Show', JooE was asked which product she would like to promote if she was offered a CF deal, and she responded, "We're endorsement models for drinks, makeup, and a burger brand," adding that she would love to model for soju. She explained, "I've become an adult. When I was an endorsement model for drinks, I was a minor. I'm an adult now, and I think I'd like to promote a crisp and refreshing drink."



She also discussed her dramatic change from bleached hair to a more natural, black color. JooE expressed, "I dyed it this morning, and this is the first time I'm revealing my black hair. Black hair was one of the goals I wanted to accomplish this year. That's why I got permission from my agency and dyed it."



Stay tuned for updates on JooE and Momoland.