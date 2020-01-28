30

8

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

MAMAMOO release tender ballad 'I Miss You' for 'Dr. Romantic 2' OST

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO have released a tender ballad titled "I Miss You" for the 'Dr. Romantic 2' OST.

"I Miss You" is the sixth OST track to be released for the drama series, and it's about finding someone when they miss you the most. The album cover features Lee Sung Kyung, who plays second year surgery fellow Cha Eun Jae.

MAMAMOO fans are also surprised to hear a full-vocal song from the group with rapper Moon Byul singing on the track.

Listen to MAMAMOO's "I Miss You" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. I MISS YOU
  3. DR ROMANTIC 2
3 2,340 Share 79% Upvoted

2

bartkun2,209 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Who else got goosebumps even before HwaSa started singing?

Share

0

Tuni136 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

Moonbyul should sing more honestly

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ, CLC, GOT7, IZ*ONE, LOONA
'Pepsi' interacts with K-Pop fans on Twitter
9 hours ago   9   6,405

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND