MAMAMOO release tender ballad 'I Miss You' for 'Dr. Romantic 2' OST

MAMAMOO have released a tender ballad titled "I Miss You" for the 'Dr. Romantic 2' OST.



"I Miss You" is the sixth OST track to be released for the drama series, and it's about finding someone when they miss you the most. The album cover features Lee Sung Kyung, who plays second year surgery fellow Cha Eun Jae.



MAMAMOO fans are also surprised to hear a full-vocal song from the group with rapper Moon Byul singing on the track.



Listen to MAMAMOO's "I Miss You" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



