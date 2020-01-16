23

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Cosmetics brand 'Nature Republic' to end contract with EXO after 8 years

Cosmetics brand 'Nature Republic' is  ending its ties with EXO after 8 years.

On January 16, reports revealed 'Nature Republic' will not be continuing with EXO as the brand's official endorsement models after signing with the group in 2013. It's reported that the brand's stores are beginning to take down advertisements featuring EXO as the end of their contract comes up on the 29th.

'Nature Republic' most recently released a special 'EXO Edition Winter Tint' lip tint with '12 Shades of Light' this past winter. A rep from the brand stated, "It's difficult to tell you the exact timing of EXO's exclusive contract, but it's expected that their contract will come to an end this spring. It's not related to the recent issue. We have yet to confirm the next model."

Some are attributing the end of the contract to main vocalist Chen's unexpected marriage and pregnancy news. 

DG2523,444 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

You are such a cloud chasers. It was supposed to end last year but they extended it for 6 months. If it wasn't for Chen you wouldn't even care that their contract is ending. Members are enlisting who would model for them?

bartkun1,676 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

To be honest some of you might not understand situation well. End of contract is better for EXO now. Why? Because they are on market for many years, they are popular so their label can negotiate higher amount of money included in deal with new company :)

