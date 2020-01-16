Cosmetics brand 'Nature Republic' to end contract with EXO after 8 years

Cosmetics brand 'Nature Republic' is ending its ties with EXO after 8 years.



On January 16, reports revealed 'Nature Republic' will not be continuing with EXO as the brand's official endorsement models after signing with the group in 2013. It's reported that the brand's stores are beginning to take down advertisements featuring EXO as the end of their contract comes up on the 29th.



'Nature Republic' most recently released a special 'EXO Edition Winter Tint' lip tint with '12 Shades of Light' this past winter. A rep from the brand stated, "It's difficult to tell you the exact timing of EXO's exclusive contract, but it's expected that their contract will come to an end this spring. It's not related to the recent issue. We have yet to confirm the next model."



Some are attributing the end of the contract to main vocalist Chen's unexpected marriage and pregnancy news.