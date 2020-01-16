Super Junior's Siwon shows his support for rapper Sleepy

Super Junior's Siwon showed his support for rapper Sleepy.



On January 16, Siwon posted the photo below along with the message, "I hope his 2020 is only filled with happiness! The fleece I'm wearing you can get from Sleepy only for one day today! He said it's possible to ship it abroad. I ask for a lot of support for him. Go sleepy."



In the photo, the Super Junior member can be seen looking at the camera and wearing a fluffy, white fleece jacket.





In other news, Sleepy has been releasing music in the midst of his lawsuit with TS Entertainment.



