Changmo, Red Velvet, and IU top Instiz chart for the second week of January 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the second week of January (January 6 - January 12) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Changmo - "METEOR" - 26,724 Points



2. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 21,445 Points



3. IU - "Blueming" - 10,664 Points



4. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 10,014 Points



5. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 8,989 Points



6. Noel - "Late Night" - 8,871 Points



7. Younha - "Dark Cloud" - 8,199 Points



8. Baek Ji Young - "No Love, No Heartbreak" - 7,644 Points



9. Baek Ye Rin - "Square (2017)" - 7,609 Points



10. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 6,672 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

