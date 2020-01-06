Changmo, Red Velvet, and IU top Instiz chart for the first week of January 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the first week of January (December 30 - January 5) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Changmo - "METEOR" - 28,372 Points









2. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 25,824 Points









3. IU - "Blueming" - 12,541 Points









4. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 11,906 Points









5. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 9,183 Points









6. Noel - "Late Night" - 8,988 Points









7. Baek Ji Young - "No Love, No Heartbreak" - 8,830 Points









8. Baek Ye Rin - "Square (2017)" - 8,109 Points









9. IU - "Love Poem" - 7,243 Points









10. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 6,662 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

