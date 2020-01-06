Netizens react to X1's disbandment

Netizens have been reacting after news of project group X1's disbandment following the revelation of voter fraud that led to the 'Produce 101' series to be wrapped up in a scandal.

Many netizens have been saying that disbanding was the right thing to do and have been expressing their opinions on online community boards and online Korean portals.





Some comments include:

"This is good for them. They wouldn't have been able to promote with the scandal following them around."

"IZ*ONE and Fromis9 should disband too. They mocked the nation with their fraud and shouldn't earn a penny more from it."

"If they kept going they would have been tied to the scandal forever. Now they're free to do what they want and have a new beginning."

"Well... this is the only choice they have."

What do you think?