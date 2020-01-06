22

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens react to X1's disbandment

Netizens have been reacting after news of project group X1's disbandment following the revelation of voter fraud that led to the 'Produce 101' series to be wrapped up in a scandal.

Many netizens have been saying that disbanding was the right thing to do and have been expressing their opinions on online community boards and online Korean portals. 


Some comments include: 

"This is good for them. They wouldn't have been able to promote with the scandal following them around."

"IZ*ONE and Fromis9 should disband too. They mocked the nation with their fraud and shouldn't earn a penny more from it."

"If they kept going they would have been tied to the scandal forever. Now they're free to do what they want and have a new beginning."

"Well... this is the only choice they have." 

What do you think? 

universeblack322 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

i agree, tbh it really was the right option for them, i feel bad for Iz*one they are gonna get so much hate in the future :( heck they are already getting it 😔


glad the labels decided to spare the boys that kind of pain of having to continue to promote under all the rigged rumors, i wish them all luck in the future, will continue to support them all especially up10tion and Victon♥

Shimieshimie314 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

I've always been in support of disbanding them ever since that producer admitted to rigging the show. This is best and most honourable decision for all parties involved but seeing it happen hurts :( like crazy members like Hangyul, Seungyoun, Wooseok and Seungwoo must be feeling cursed. After debuting and trying again. I hope they don't give up on this dream. I'll stan them all whatever they do after this.

Netizens react to X1's disbandment
