MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa makes trending headlines with her sexy stage outfit

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa has made trending headlines yet again with her stage outfit.

The talented artist appeared at the 9th annual Gaon Chart Music Awards on January 8th where she was seen performing in skin-tight leotard complete with fishnets. Hwa Sa definitely rocked this gorgeous look and netizens have been complimenting her performance saying: 

"Her performance was so amazing."

"Hwa Sa really is made to perform."

"She can wear whatever she wants if she performs that well."

What do you think? 

Single ladies?

You can check this outfit better here:

