BLACKPINK gifts the staff with Prada bags for New Year

BLACKPINK treated their staff with a special tribute of Prada bags.



On January 4, the team of hairstylists, make up artists and stylists thanked the members for the generous gift on their personal Instagrams. Fans and netizens reacted, "I want to be part of the team.", "They gifted their staff with Chanels for Christmas. Truly benevolent.", "I swear they have the biggest hearts, treating their team right. They have been gifting after their tour every year.", "I stan young, rich and pretty queens."





The caption reads, "Hi Hello everyone? Do you know who we are~? (a quote from Korean drama) #BLACKPINK #HairMakeupStylist #Dreamteam #with PRADA mini hobo bag #2020 fighting"





The caption above reads, "#Thank you #A surprise gift #I'll work hard"

The above caption reads, "Thank you guys so much!"