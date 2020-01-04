14

ATEEZ's Seonghwa gets lost ring back in an unexpected way

ATEEZ's Seonghwa loses and gets his ring back in an unexpected way. On January 1, a fan of ATEEZ shared a hilarious anecdote regarding Seonghwa's ring. 

She shared, "The fan sign event was held when they were promoting "WAVE". I really like giving cute items so I gave Seonghwa kitty ears and mittens. But ATEEZ doesn't take gifts from fans, so I had it back and went home without thinking twice. One day, I still don't know why I did this, but I wanted to try those kitty paws myself. When I lifted it up to put those on, something fell off from the inside. It was a ring that in no way I would wear. So I figured it was Seonghwa's and returned it to him saying I'm popping the question at the next fan sign event. He said he has been looking for that ring for days without knowing when or how he had lost it." 


Check out the clip below that captured Seonghwa's reaction when he found his lost ring! 

bartkun
52 minutes ago

It's cool that as a fan she decided to give him his ring back instead of keeping it to herself

2

LittleSukie
60 minutes ago



So I figured it was Seonghwa's and returned it to him saying I'm popping the question at the next fan sign event.


Love this 🤣

