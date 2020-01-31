Big Hit Entertainment addresses reports that they are filing for an IPO

Big Hit Entertainment has addressed reports that the company is filing for an IPO.

Earlier reports from financial insiders stated that the company sent a request for proposal (RFP) to domestic and international security firms for listing. However, the company was quick to refute this claim and stated that nothing has yet to be decided.



Big Hit achieved a whopping 210.1 billion KRW (175 million USD) in revenue during the first half of 2019. The company has been evaluated as a unicorn or a private company that is valued at over $1 Billion.

Financial insiders suspect that an announcement about the IPO might be made at the Big Hit Company Briefing happening on February 4th.