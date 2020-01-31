16

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Big Hit Entertainment to make 'Big Hit Corporate Briefing With The Community' event private due to Coronavirus outbreak

AKP STAFF

Big Hit Entertainment has made its 'Big Hit Corporate Briefing With The Community' private in lieu of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

On January 31, Big Hit wrote in an official announcement on their Twitter account, "it has become difficult to you, our fans as well as the members of the press and partner companies at the 'Big Hit Corporate Briefing with the Community' scheduled on Tuesday February 4, due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak."

The label reiterated that the entire event would be uploaded on YouTube on February 5.

HSK1,584 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

It's unfortunate, but health always comes first and BigHit is known to give that high priority.

Fnby1010306 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

If this Coronavirus continues to grow, will concerts likely be affected since there will be a high chance of spreading it since all those people will be gathered in the one stadium??.. but hopefully by then they will have created a vaccine for this virus.

