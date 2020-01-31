Big Hit Entertainment to make 'Big Hit Corporate Briefing With The Community' event private due to Coronavirus outbreak

Big Hit Entertainment has made its 'Big Hit Corporate Briefing With The Community' private in lieu of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

On January 31, Big Hit wrote in an official announcement on their Twitter account, "it has become difficult to you, our fans as well as the members of the press and partner companies at the 'Big Hit Corporate Briefing with the Community' scheduled on Tuesday February 4, due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak."

The label reiterated that the entire event would be uploaded on YouTube on February 5.