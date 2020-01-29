Baek Ye Rin to become the second Korean female solo artist to host a concert at Seoul's KSPO Dome

12

Baek Ye Rin will become the second Korean female solo artist to hold a concert at the KSPO Dome (Olympic Gymnastics Arena) in Seoul following IU!

The venue is large and has a capacity of 15,000.

The popular solo singer will be hosting her encore concert 'Turn on that Blue Vinyl' on February 22nd. She made an Instagram post to explain her decision to hold a concert at the large venue that reads as follows: 

안녕하세요 예린입니당 🧚🏻‍♂️ 사실 체조경기장은 정말 크고, 누군가에겐 제가 그곳에서 공연할만큼 크고 멋진 아티스트가 아닐 수 있지만 그래도 정말 큰 공연장에서 하는만큼 프리미엄티켓 문화를 최대한 근절하고, 최대한 팬분들이 편하게 오실 수 있었으면 좋겠다는 생각에 열심히 준비했어요! 프리미엄 티켓으로 인한 사기건들로 정말정말 많은 제보를 받았고.. 특히 제 입장에선 데뷔 8년만의 첫 단독공연인만큼 정말 속상하더라구요. 정말 오고싶은 분들이 못오시고, 사기를 당하는 일도 너무 많구.. 너무너무 속상한 마음에 조금은 과감한 결정을 해보았어요. 그러니 조금 부족한 저희라도 예쁘게 봐주시면 감사하겠습니다! 모든 일에 팬분들, 좋아해주시는 분들 생각하며, 조금 더 사려깊게 부지런히 일하는 예린, 블루바이닐 되겠습니다! 🤍 #repost @bluevinyl.official 안녕하세요 블루바이닐입니다. 2020년 2월 22일, 올림픽공원 체조경기장에서 백예린 앵콜공연 ‘Turn on that Blue Vinyl’을 개최합니다. 오랜 시간 백예린의 첫 단독 공연을 기다려왔을 팬분들을 위해 앵콜 공연으로 더 많은 분들을 모시고자 합니다. ⠀ 추가 공연을 결정하게 된 가장 큰 이유는 프리미엄 티켓으로 인한 피해와 원가 양도라는 명목 하에 사기 피해 역시 다수 발생했기 때문입니다. 이에 불법으로 부당한 이득을 취하는 플미를 근절하고, 보다 많은 분들에게 공연 관람의 기회를 제공하고자 올림픽 체조경기장에서의 추가 공연을 결정하게 되었습니다. ⠀ 이번 공연만큼은 백예린과 그의 팬분들을 위한 공연이 될 수 있도록 최대한 가까운 일정과 여유 있는 좌석으로 준비하였습니다. 첫 단독 공연으로서 부족한 점이 있더라도 아티스트와 블루바이닐 모두 최선을 다해 노력하겠습니다. 대관 일정 및 사전 준비로 인해 공지가 늦어진 점 양해 부탁드리며, 모두 2월 22일 6시에 올림픽 체조경기장에서 다시 만나요! ⠀ 블루바이닐 드림 ⠀ ⠀ 🕊 ⠀ ⠀ 💿 공연일시 : 2020. 2. 22 (토) 6PM 💿 장소 : 올림픽공원 체조경기장 💿 티켓가 : 전석 99,000원 (좌석공연) 💿 예매페이지 오픈 : 2020. 1. 30 (목) 💿 티켓오픈 : 2020. 2. 3 (월) 8PM / 멜론티켓 단독 ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ * 신종 코로나바이러스에 관련하여 현재 2월 8-9일 Yes24Livehall을 포함하여 22일 당일 공연장 출입 시 방역 대안책을 마련중입니다. 신종 코로나바이러스 관련하여 경과를 모니터링 후 변동사항이 있을 경우 다시 공지드리도록 하겠습니다. 또한 신종 코로나바이러스 우려로 인해 앵콜 공연은 부득이하게 해외 예매 페이지 오픈을 하지 않습니다. 이 점 양해부탁드립니다. ⠀ * We are currently devising appropriate countermeasures against the spread of the coronavirus to be taken at the venue entrance on the 22nd, as well as on February 8th and 9th at the Yes24Livehall. We will provide an update if deemed necessary upon further monitoring the situation. Also, due to concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the encore concert will not have ticket sales opening overseas. We kindly ask our overseas fans for your understanding. ⠀ ⠀ #백예린 #yerinbaek

"Hello, this is Yerin. The KSPO Dome is very big and some people might think I'm not a big enough artist to perform at a venue like that but I would like to discard the premium ticket culture and have worked hard to develop a concert that is comfortable and enjoyable for my fans. I received a lot of information that there are scams going around regarding tickets which makes me sad as this is my first solo concert after 8 years since debut. I was very sad to hear that people who wanted to come couldn't come and there were so many people getting scammed. I made this big decision and I ask that you look upon us kindly. We will work harder for all the fans who think of us and support us."

What do you think of this decision?

