Baek Ye Rin to become the second Korean female solo artist to host a concert at Seoul's KSPO Dome



Baek Ye Rin will become the second Korean female solo artist to hold a concert at the KSPO Dome (Olympic Gymnastics Arena) in Seoul following IU!

The venue is large and has a capacity of 15,000.

The popular solo singer will be hosting her encore concert 'Turn on that Blue Vinyl' on February 22nd. She made an Instagram post to explain her decision to hold a concert at the large venue that reads as follows:

"Hello, this is Yerin. The KSPO Dome is very big and some people might think I'm not a big enough artist to perform at a venue like that but I would like to discard the premium ticket culture and have worked hard to develop a concert that is comfortable and enjoyable for my fans. I received a lot of information that there are scams going around regarding tickets which makes me sad as this is my first solo concert after 8 years since debut. I was very sad to hear that people who wanted to come couldn't come and there were so many people getting scammed. I made this big decision and I ask that you look upon us kindly. We will work harder for all the fans who think of us and support us."

