Artists who got their first music show win in 2019

2019 was the year where a lot of new artists got the opportunity to step into the spotlight. From amazing rookie accomplishments to much-deserved wins by established artists, here is a list of idols who got their first music show win this year.

ASTRO - “All Night”

ASTRO took their first win on ‘The Show,’ almost three years after their debut.

Chungha - “Gotta Go”

Chungha kicked off the year with her first win as a soloist on the music show ‘Show Champion.’

CLC - “No”

CLC had an emotional first win on ‘The Show’ almost four years after their debut.

ITZY - “Dalla Dalla”

ITZY became the fastest girl group to win their first trophy, placing first on ‘M Countdown’ just nine days after their debut.

Hwasa - “Twit”

After making her solo debut in March, the MAMAMOO member immediately took first on ‘Show Music Core.’

N. Flying - “Rooftop”

N. Flying made a powerful return on ‘The Show,’ receiving their very first music show win almost four years after their debut.

Ha Sung Woon - “Bird”

HOTSHOT member and former Wanna One member earned his first solo music show win on ‘Show Champion.’

TXT - “Crown”

Big Hit Entertainment’s new boy group won first with their debut title on ‘The Show.’

Chen - “Beautiful Goodbye”

EXO’s talented vocalist made an impressive solo debut and took first place on ‘Show Music Core.’

Park Ji Hoon - “L.O.V.E”

Former Wanna One member and current solo artist/actor took home his first win as a soloist on ‘Music Bank.’

Stray Kids - “Miroh”

Stray Kids took home an emotional first win since their debut on ‘M Countdown‘ with the lead single from their fourth EP.

The Boyz - “Bloom Bloom”

More than one year after their debut, The Boyz got their first music show win on ‘The Show.’

Kim Jae Hwan - “Begin Again”

Former Wanna One member scored his very first music show win as a solo artist on ‘The Show.’

AB6IX - “Breathe”

The rookie boy group, which includes former Wanna One members,” received their first win on ‘The Show.’

ATEEZ - “Wave”

Within their first year of debuting, monster rookies ATEEZ took their first win on ‘M Countdown.’

DAY6 - “Time of Our Life”

Six years after their debut, DAY6 received their first music show win on ‘Show Champion.’

CIX - “Movie Star”

Rising rookie boy group CIX won their first music show trophy on ‘The Show’ not too long after their debut.

Baekhyun - “UN Village”

Baekhyun’s solo debut was incredibly successful and he received his first music show win on ‘Music Bank.’

EXO-SC - “What a Life”

The EXO unit consisting of Sehun and Chanyeol had their first win with their debut single on ‘Music Bank.’

Kang Daniel - “What Are You Up To”

The former Wanna One member made his solo debut after setting up his one-man agency and won first place on ‘Music Bank.’

X1 - “Flash”

The ‘Produce X 101’ group became the fastest group to get a music show win, winning ‘The Show’ just five days after their debut.

Everglow - “Adios”

The rookie girl group got their first music show win with their second track since debut on ‘The Show.’

Jeong Se Woon - “When It Rains”

Former ‘Produce 101’ trainee Jeong Se Woon took home his first music show win on ‘The Show.’

VICTON - “Nostalgic Night’

A little over three years after their debut, VICTON got their first music show win on ‘The Show.’

Golden Child - “WANNABE!”

Three years after their debut, Woolim Entertainment’s boy group scored their first win on ‘M Countdown.’

I still remember Ateez one. So shocking and such a beautiful moment. Keep fighting boys, hope more wins to come!

Congrats to all the other artist too!

