Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Check out individual female idol brand value rankings for the month of January!

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings of individual, K-Pop girl group members for the month of January, based on big data analysis. 

From December 16, 2019 through January 17, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data involving a total of 476 individual girl group members including in participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.

1st place this month went to Red Velvet's Joy, with a total of 2,530,556 points. MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa followed behind in 2nd place, earning a total of 2,247,977 points. AOA's Seolhyun fell in 3rd place, earning 2,225,151 points, and finally, 4th place went to TWICE's Momo with a close 2,200,851 points. 

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: TWICE's Jihyo, TWICE's Nayeon, Red Velvet's Irene, GFriend's Sowon, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and Red Velvet's Seulgi.

