Check out individual female idol brand value rankings for the month of January!

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings of individual, K-Pop girl group members for the month of January, based on big data analysis.

From December 16, 2019 through January 17, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data involving a total of 476 individual girl group members including in participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.

1st place this month went to Red Velvet's Joy, with a total of 2,530,556 points. MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa followed behind in 2nd place, earning a total of 2,247,977 points. AOA's Seolhyun fell in 3rd place, earning 2,225,151 points, and finally, 4th place went to TWICE's Momo with a close 2,200,851 points.

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: TWICE's Jihyo, TWICE's Nayeon, Red Velvet's Irene, GFriend's Sowon, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and Red Velvet's Seulgi.