AOA's Yuna, and N.Flying's Seunghyub & Jaehyun cast in new webdrama about idols who didn't succeed

AOA's Yuna and N.Flying's Seunghyub and Jaehyun will be telling the story of unsuccessful idols.

The three along with actors Choi Jung Woo and Kim Doo Ri were cast in webdrama 'Big Picture House'. The webdrama is about idols who either failed to start their career as idols, or were unsuccessful even after they started. It may sound sad, but the drama is about a story of hope and telling viewers that one failure doesn't mean your entire life is also one.

The webdrama will start airing in March.