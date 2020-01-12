17

3

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actor Kim Min Joon says it was awkward being G-Dragon's brother-in-law at first

AKP STAFF

Actor Kim Min Joon talked about his married life on 'My Little Old Boy'.

On the January 12th installment, Kim Min Joon discussed his life as the brother-in-law of G-Dragon. As reported, the actor married G-Dragon's sister Kwon Da Mi last year in October. As newlyweds, the couples seems have settled down nicely as one peaceful family.

When he first met G-Dragon, however, Kim Min Joon confessed that things were a bit uncomfortable.

"I first met G-Dragon during his leave of absence. It was awkward. There was a bit of tension. I was also kind of fussy to him as a brother-in-law," said the actor.

But later on, G-Dragon apparently gifted Kim Min Joon a coffee cart and a hat, not forgetting to purchase one for him as well as for his own sister's. 

"G-Dragon and I have a similar personality," added Kim Min Joon. 

Furthermore, the actor also revealed that he already knew of Kwon Da Mi's identity as G-Dragon's sister. "When my colleague first introduced me to her, he told me to not to have any prejudice."

  1. G-Dragon
  2. Kim Min Joon
0 9,212 Share 85% Upvoted
MONSTA X, Jooheon
MONSTA X's Jooheon to take a break due to anxiety
18 hours ago   63   34,979
ATEEZ
M- Countdown ribbing Ateez from votes
34 minutes ago   2   293
NCT, Jungwoo
NCT Jungwoo
2 hours ago   6   805
CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
Watch CLC Sorn's Everyday Makeup Tutorial
13 hours ago   18   3,126

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND